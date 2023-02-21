Is Cassi Davis Dead or Alive? Actress Cassi Davis Death Hoax Rumors Explained!

For everyone, social media is a place of entertainment and most people loved to spend their time on these platforms to know something. But sometimes, these platforms become a way to spreading some kind of fake news that shouldn’t be available on social media. Once again, these platforms have become another reason for spreading some kind of rumors which is directly connected to popular celebrity. According to the sources, actress Cassi Davis has become a prey of rumors in recent days after her news of death started to appear on the Internet.

American actress Cassi Davis has become a reason of hot topic among netizens after her death rumors started to spread all over the Internet. Since the news of her fake passing was shared on social media, everyone is eager to know that is the news correct. Even, many individuals began to pay tribute to her. This news has left her fans and several individuals worried. She plays the role of Ella Payme, the family matriarch on the show House of Payne, and on the season 10 premiere in 2022. Now, our sources are trying to collect more details about this and we will let you know if Cassi Davis is dead or alive.

Is Cassi Davis Dead or Alive?

According to the sources, the news of her death was circulating for the last two days and fans are getting worried after this news was shared on social media. However, Cassi’s friend and co-star Palmer Williams Jr. shared a post on Instagram, clearing up the hoax by sharing with her fans that Davis is alive and doing well. Yes, actress Cassi Davis is not dead and living happily with her family.

As per the updates, the news was also shared that Cassie is suffering from a health condition called Bell’s palsy. Palmer said,” I probably tonight, I have gotten roughly six-seven different people to have actually called, text,ed or had contact with me through social media and stuff asking if Cassi Davis has passed away. That is not the truth. Just finished going back and forth with her on text messages”.

The actress appeared on a podcast on The Culture in 2021, where she talked about her health condition and revealed that she has been diagnosed with Bell’s palsy since March 2020. Along with this, she explained that how she felt about the condition and said that it didn’t hurt her but distracted her from several things.