Is Central Cee Dead or Alive? Central Cee (British rapper) Death Hoax Rumours

In this article, we are going to talk about Central Cee. Currently, the headline is generating a lot of attention due to his death rumors being at the top of social media. Rumors are coming that Central Cee is no more. The fans of Central Cee are shocked after learning about his death rumors. The netizens hit the search engine to know that is he died or is alive. The death news of Central Cee has gone viral on the web. The people are very excited to know about Central Cee and his death rumors. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news go through the page and read the full article. Let’s delve into this in detail.

Central Cee’s birthname is Oakley Caesar-Su. He is mostly known as Central Cee among his fans. Central Cee is a well-known and popular British rapper from Shepherd’s Bush. Born on June 4, 1998. The British rapper Central Cee is mostly known for his albums such as “Day in the Life” and “Loading”. He gained a fan following in 2020 after appearing in his albums “Day in the Life” and “Loading”. “Wild West” is the first mixtape of Central Cee which was introduced on March 12, 2021, and 2nd mixtape “23” was released on February 25, 2022. Read more in the next section.

Is Central Cee Dead or Alive?

Later, he gained significant popularity with his single “Doja” in July 2022. He began his career at the age of 14 after recording music. Further, many social media sources claim that he is no more. This is not the first time when an artist found himself in a social media controversy. He is known for his stage performance and kindness. The netizens want to know if he is dead or alive. The death rumors of Central Cee sent shockwaves over the web. Read more in the next section.

If you are searching that he died or not let us inform you that his death rumors are fake. The news of Central Cee’s passing is all just a hoax. He is still alive and living his life peacefully. Currently, he is 25 years old and working on his passion. Central Cee is a rapper, singer, and songwriter. He has a huge fan following all over the world. Now it is confirmed that his death is a just hoax. We request viewers that never trust such news without evidence. It may affect someone’s life and career. Keep following Dekh News for more viral news.