Is Clint Eastwood Dead or Alive? What Happened to Hollywood Legend? Family

Clint Eastwood (born May 31, 1930) is an American actor and director. His family moved to Seattle, Washington in 1949, shortly after he was supposed to have graduated from San Francisco, California’s Piedmont High School. During his early years, Clint was interested in music and mechanics, however, his studies were not particularly successful and he was held back one grade during his high school years. He then spent a couple of years in the Pacific Northwest region of the United States, working as an operator of log bronc mines in Springfield, Oregon, and taking up summer employment as a lifeguard at Renton, Washington, before returning to California in 1951 for two years of military service at Fort Ord, where he later enrolled at Los Angeles City College. Despite his educational background, Clint’s enthusiasm for acting eventually led him to leave college and enter the entertainment industry.

