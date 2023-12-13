Is Courtland Sutton Dead or Alive? What Happened to Courtland Sutton? Family

Today, we will talk about the latest news that attracting the interest of social media users about the death of Courtland Sutton. Yes, you heard right it is coming forward that he is no more and the news of his passing is rapidly circulating on the top of the internet sites. However, many sources also claim that it is fake news and he is still alive. It is creating a great baffle among his fans and loved ones who are hitting the online platforms to get more details. Let’s continue your reading to learn more about this topic and we will also discuss more about Sutton in brief.

First, we are clear that he is still alive and it is just a rumor of his demise. Our sources have deeply searched and found out that it is fake news. There is no official announcement has been made about his demise by anyone among his family members nor has any verified site claimed that he is no more. However, he didn’t share any reply addressing these rumors of his death. It is reported that he is alive and well. Swipe up this page and continue your reading to know more.

Is Courtland Sutton Dead or Alive?

Born on 10 October 1995 in Brenham, Texas, United States, and became a successful football player. Yes, he is an American football wide receiver who plays for the Denver Broncos of the National Football League (NFL). He studied at Brenham High School where he began playing football for the school football team. Later, he went to Southern Methodist University where he played for the SMU Mustangs football program. He made his contribution to the Broncos’ offense with his skills in receiving passes and has gained popularity as a Pro Bowl selection in 2019. Presently, he is 28 years old. Scroll down this page and continue your reading to get more details.

Furthermore, he is the beloved son of Phelicia and Ryan Marshall. He is a talented football player and is known for his gameplay performance. The rumors of his death spread like wildfire over the internet sites. However, we have confirmed that he is still alive and it all is fake.