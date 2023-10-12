Is Cris Cyborg Transgender? Check Gender Her Age, Husband, Career, Family and More

Discover the truth about Cris Cyborg’s gender identity and her remarkable MMA career. Discover the truth about Cris Cyborg’s gender identity and determine whether or not she is transgender. This article provides all the information related to her Cris Cyborg (born July 9, 1985) is an American-Brazilian mixed martial artist. A highly skilled fighter, she is well-known for her dominance in women’s MMA. She is currently the Bellator Women’s Featherweight Champion, having held the title since January 2020. Before her time at Bellator, she has had success in other MMA promotions.

Cris is a former UFC champion, Strikeforce champion, and the World Featherweight Champion of Invicta FC. She is the only MMA fighter (male or female) to hold championships in four major MMA organizations. One of the most significant moments in Cyborg’s career was her win over Gina Carano on August 15, 2009. This victory marked the end of Carano’s reign as Strikeforce Featherweight Champion. Cris won the title with a first-round TKO. Cris Cyborg isn’t transgender. Contrary to popular belief, based on her incredible conditioning and body shape, she’s a biological female and a well-known MMA legend.

Is Cris Cyborg Transgender?

Her most recent win, where she successfully defended her fifth Bellator Women's Featherweight Championship by KO'ing UFC veteran Kat Zingano in the first round, further cemented her status as one of MMA's greatest women's fighters ever. Cyborg's rise to the top of mixed martial arts has been nothing short of remarkable. She began her career in 2005 with a first-round submission loss but went on to go on an incredible 16-fight unbeaten streak.