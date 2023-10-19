Is Daniella Karagach Pregnant? Who is Daniella Karagach Husband? Wiki-Bio, Age

Daniella Karagach is getting attention on the internet and her name is running in the trends of various social media pages. It is coming out that she is pregnant and this news is making a buzz. She is an American dancer and choreographer. She gained a lot of love from the world and carries a large number of fans on her social media accounts. Many of her fans and social media users are hitting the online platforms to learn more about this topic of her pregnancy and a question also arises who is her husband? So, we made an article and shared all the details about this topic.

Let us clarify that she is not pregnant and it is just a rumor of her pregnancy. The news of her pregnancy is gathering huge attention among the people and netizens. Our sources have confirmed that she is not pregnant and it is fake news. She welcomed her first baby, Nikita on 30 May 2023 and it may be linked to creating this fake news of her pregnancy. This news went viral because many users are sharing her pregnancy fake news without confirming and it is running in the trends but we confirmed that she is not pregnant.

Is Daniella Karagach Pregnant?

Daniella is the wife of Pasha Pashkov. She announced her pregnancy news in November 2022 and the couple welcomed her first baby on 30 May 2023. Recently, she shared multiple family pictures of her baby and husband on her Instagram account that maybe led many of her fans to suggest that she is pregnant. Some social media users shared her fake pregnancy news without confirming and it went viral. We have confirmed that she is not pregnant and recently the couple welcomed thier first baby in May 2023. She and her husband, both professional dancers welcomed their first daughter child, Nikita. Swipe up this page to learn more about the couple.

Daniella Karagach Pashkova is her complete name but she is mostly known as short as Karagach. She was born on 26 December 1992 and she is currently 30 years old. She is an American dancer and well-known for Dancing with the Stars. On the other side her husband, Pasha Pashkov is a Russian-American ballroom dancer and choreographer. He is mostly known for his work on the American television show Dancing with the Stars. The couple got married in 2014 and they welcomed a baby in May 2023.