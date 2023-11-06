Is Dave Snyder Dead or Alive? Longtime Texas Men’s Tennis Coach Dave Snyder Dies at 88

Dave Snyder was one of the most prominent figures in college tennis. Raised in Wichita Kansas, he established himself as not only a successful player but also a highly esteemed coach. His playing career, which spanned 1954 to 1956, saw him win three Southwest Conference singles championships. He compiled a total of 697 career college tennis victories, which ranks him second all-time. However, it was his coaching career that left a lasting impression. Over 28 years, he served as the coach of the men’s U.S. national tennis team. During his tenure, 16 players were named All-American, including Kevin Curren who went on to reach the Wimbledon final in 1985. In addition to his accomplishments, Dave was held in high regard for his honesty and compassion.

