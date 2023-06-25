Is Derrick Burton Dead or Alive? California Missing Update 2023

Here we are sharing a piece of big news with you that Derrick Burton went missing. The family of the missing person is quite worried for him and they have waited a long to get him back in his house. Their hope of finding her safe is exhausted to pieces when her remains are discovered and it is the day her family is plunged into deep grief. Recently the news has come on the internet and it’s making the rounds all over the web. Now people are very curious to know about whole information about Derrick Burton. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

According to the report, this incident happened in the 90s but still, it has been gaining a lot of attention from the people. The missing man has been identified as Derrick Burton. It is very hard to say that his missing investigation ended with his death news. Reportedly, the identification of remains of humans found in Mentone more than 3 decades back as belonging to missing 4 years old toddlers. This stunning news has been shared bt officials on Thursday which brought this news to the limelight. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Is Derrick Burton Dead or Alive?

Department of San Bernardino County Sheriff, a quail hunter discovered a skull of a human on 27 October 1991, in the remote region close to Florida Street and Greenspot Road. Reports said the remains were in a plastic garbage bag that had been torn open. When the police checked the trash bag they discovered the clothes of a missing child. This case had become cold when the post mortem reveals the skull belonged to the youngsters between ages four and eight, but no remaining cloud be found then. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, the missing child's mother has been identified as Clark who said that her son was "missing to the San Bernardino Police Department in 1991". Still, the police could not trace the child. He missed in the year 1987 and at that time he was only 4 years old. We can not imagine the pain of the family who lost their beloved child at a very young age.