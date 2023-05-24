Is Dixie D’Amelio Dating Josh Richards? Relationship Status Dating Rumours Explained!

There is a piece of news coming out that Dixie D’Amelio dating Josh Richards and this news is continuously circulating on the top of the internet and social media platforms. This dating news is a hot topic on the internet and lots of social media users are confused about this dating news. Josh Richards is a Canadian social media personality and influencer who is currently getting a lot of popularity. Dixie D’Amelio is an American singer and social media and she is also getting attention on the internet. Let us know the entire details related to this topic in this article, so read continuously and completely.

As per the exclusive news and information, it is coming out that both are dating together after spotting in February 2023 on a double date alongside Dixie’s little ​sister Charli D’Amelio and her boyfriend Landon Barker at the Superbowl in February 2023. However, Josh confirmed and shared that they are just friends. He did not take huge time in debunking this rumor and confirmed that the couple is not in a relationship. Yes, you heard right the couple is not dating together it is just a rumor. He said during the Kids’ Choice Awards in March 2023 in a conversation that “They are not dating and we are just friends right now.”

Is Dixie D’Amelio Dating Josh Richards?

Dixie Jane D’Amelio was born on 12 August 2001 in Norwalk, Connecticut, United States and she is currently 21 years old. She is an American social media personality user and singer who has a massive amount of fans on her social media accounts. She has gathered a total of 57.7 million followers on her TikTok account and is most popular for her videos or unique style looks. On the other side, Joshua Kenneth Richards is a Canadian social media personality and influencer. He was born on 31 January 2002 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and currently, he is 21 years old. He is a famous content creator and he is also known as a businessman and an environmentalist.

Richard was recently in a relationship with Nessa Barrett who was a singer and a former TikTok star. He shared his relationship in January 2020 but this relationship didn't go well. He is currently single and there is no information about his personal life. On the other side, Dixie also had a highly visible relationship with Noah Beck who was a TikTok celebrity from 2020 until 2022. Currently, she is also single and there is no information about her personal life. It was just a rumor about their relationship and dating news. We confirmed all the theories mention above in this article.