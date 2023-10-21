Is Drew Starkey Dead Or Alive? Drew Starkey Car Accident Death Hoax Rumors Explained

Drew Starkey is an American actor who is well-known for his mesmerizing performances in both TV and film. He is best known for his portrayal of Rafe Cameron on the popular Netflix show Outer Banks and for his commendable role in the psychological drama The Devil All The Time. Recently, Starkey has been the focus of viral car accident rumors. Drew Starkey has made a name for himself in the industry by playing some of the most captivating roles. He has earned a great deal of recognition for his work in the industry. In this article, we will explain the truth about Drew Starkey’s alleged car accident.