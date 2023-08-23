Is Eddie Levert Wife Dead or Alive? What Happened to Eddie Levert Wife? Family

Eddie Levert is a very well-known personality. Currently, he is facing tough times. As per the sources, the breaking news is coming that Eddie Levert’s wife is no more. His wife’s passing news is gone viral on the internet. As we know that Eddie Levert is a famous American singer. His wife’s sudden passing left the whole community in shock. In this article, we are going to talk about Eddie Levert’s wife. Netezins want to know how his wife died. What was his wife’s cause of death? Was she suffering from any serious illness? Many questions have been raised in people’s minds. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, the breaking news is coming that Eddie Levert’s wife passed away. People are showing grief for Eddie Levert’s family. If you are searching for his wife’s name so let us tell you that his wife’s name was Martha Levert. before talking about her passing news let’s first look at his profile and who she was. Martha Levert the wife of Eddie Levert was an American citizen. She was from the United States. Martha was born in 1942 and passed away on January 2, 2020. She was the spouse of Eddie and later on, she ended her marriage with him.

Is Eddie Levert Wife Dead or Alive?

She has completed her high school education at a government school. Her passing news was first shared by her grandchild whose name is Carlysia Levert. Carlysia posted a tribute on the social media post in which Carlysian wrote her grandmother died in the morning on January 2, 2020. Martha was the ex-wife of Eddie. Martha was two sons who also passed away. She lost her both sons in two years. Her first son who name was Gerald died in 2006 at the age of 40 whereas her second son whose name Sean passed away at the age of 39 in 2008.

Further, Marth was spending her most of time with her granddaughter. She married Eddie Levert in 1966. Martha was 77 years old at the time of her passing. People are hugely searching for her cause of death so let us tell you that her specific cause of death is not mentioned yet. It is saying that her cause of death was natural. She is described as a loving mom and grandmother. Her passing news left the voids in people who knew her. Her memories never be forgotten. May her soul rest in peace.