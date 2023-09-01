Is Ellen DeGeneres Dead or Alive? Another Celebrity Death Hoax Rumours Explained!

The rumors related to the death of Ellen DeGeneres were wondering on social media this day. She was seen running errands in California on Wednesday hours after a vile rumor the 65-year-old TV icon died started trending on social media. She was the victim of a hoax that left the world believing she had died, but she is alive and well. Her fans were undoubtedly upset and confused by the announcement of her death. The rumors were quickly cleared up to much relief by her admiring fans. Let’s continue to read the whole article to not miss a single piece of information related to her.

Ellen Lee DeGeneres was born on January 26, 1958. She was an American comedian, television host, actress, writer, and producer. She starred in the sitcom Ellen from 1994 to 1998, which earned her a Primetime Emmy Award for "The Puppy Episode". She also hosted the syndicated television talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show from 2003 to 2022, for which she received 33 Daytime Emmy Awards. Her achievements are greater in her lifetime and she is very dedicated to her work. She is very kind by their heart and she has a great determination for her work.

Is Ellen DeGeneres Dead or Alive?

She began doing stand-up comedy at small clubs and coffee houses. In 1981, she was the emcee at Clyde's Comedy Club in New Orleans. She cites Woody Allen and Steve Martin as her main influences at this time. In the early 1980s, she began to tour nationally, and in 1984 she was named Showtime's funniest person in America. After a 15-year hiatus from performing stand-up comedy, she appeared in a 2018 Netflix stand-up special, Relatable. She listed Lucille Ball, Carol Burnett, and Bob Newhart among her comedic influences.

The hoax related to Ellen DeGeneres was started in August 2023, after multiple posts from fake news websites and social media accounts began spreading. But it was confirmed to be false when she was spotted well and safe celebrating her wedding anniversary with Portia De Rossi. This isn't even the first time she has been reported dead. In, 2020, after she had been accused of operating a toxic workplace, a rumor that she had died by suicide went viral on Twitter.