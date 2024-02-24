Is Fred Elliot Dead in Real Life? Actor Who Played Fred Elliott in Coronation Street Dies

Reportedly, John Savident is no more and his death news is rapidly making headlines on the news channels. He was a British actor best known for his roles in numerous television series and gained a lot of popularity for his talent. He portrayed Fred Elliot in Coronation Street and his role was most liked by the people that helped him to generate so many fans worldwide. Now, John’s death shocked the community and his death is a great loss for the industry. Let us discuss what happened to him, the cause of his demise, and details surrounding his passing, and also talk about him briefly, so read it completely.

According to the reports, John Savient’s death news was officially confirmed through a Twitter post, and a heartbreak message was also shared for his loss. He breathed last on Wednesday 21 February 2024 and he was 86 years old at the time of his demise but the cause of his death is not revealed yet. Further, no details have been shared related to the excat circumstances surrounding his death. Most of the source claims that he died due to his old age natural causes. Several details are left to share, so swift to the next paragraph.

Is Fred Elliot Dead in Real Life?

John Savident was born on 21 January 1938 in Guernsey and his life spanned until his death on 21 February 2024. He and his family escaped to Britain and he was a police officer during his early years. Later, he changed his police profession to an acting profession. He began his work in acting and gained huge love and popularity. He became a successful British actor and had worked in several television and films. He was best known for his portrayal of Fred Elliot in the soap opera Coronation Street and his performances as Monsieur Firmin in the West End cast of The Phantom of the Opera. Keep reading…

Many popular personalities have expressed their condolences for his demise and it is a difficult period for his family. He was survived by his family including his wife Rona Hopkinson and two children. John got married in 1961 to Rona and the couple have shared two children. Now, his death broke the hearts of his family, friends, and loved ones who are mourning his loss. He died on 21 February 2024 at the age of 86 years but the excat cause of his passing is still unclear. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. Stay linked with dekhnews.com to read more articles on the latest news topics.