Is Funny Mike Arrested? Is YouTuber in Jail? Charged With Murder Explained!

Funny Mike is a very famous YouTuber who is trending on the internet due to arrest news. Many people are searching for Funny Mike because they are very curious to know about him and his arrest news.

MacArthur Johnson is a very famous Youtuber who is professionally known as Funny Mike. He was a very talented and popular YouTuber, rapper and comedian. His channel features a range of comedies, including pranks and challenges. He has been active on Youtube since 2 May 2016 and due to his best videos he gained massive attention from the people. Currently, he has more than 8.59 million subscribers on his Youtube channel. He made many appearances on the famous sketch comedy series named Wild’ N Out in 2019. He is a very successful person who made his career by himself. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Is Funny Mike Arrested?

Currently, Funny Mike is trending on social media platforms due to his arrest news. Now many people must be very curious to know about him. Reportedly, the news is from the year 2016 as he was allegedly arrested and charged with murder. Youtuber Mike and two others were outside a supermarket in Baker, Louisiana, on 3 May 2016 when they encountered a guy named Richard Phillips, who was passing out Party fliers in the parking lot. Currently, it’s unclear exactly what they started arguing over, but the situation with Mike allegedly shooting Phillips in the chest. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Due to a shooting incident, Mike was arrested later that day along with a car's two other passengers. Later, he was charged with second-degree murder, obstruction of Justice, and illegal use of a weapon. Now, a very famous Youtuber Funny Mike is not in jail. He is busy in his life and he makes regular posts on his Instagram page where we can find him as @funnymike. He is also recognized as Young 22 and 22 Savage.