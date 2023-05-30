Is Imran Riaz Khan Dead or Alive? Is Missing Journalist Death Hoax Rumours Explained!

In today’s article, we are going to investigate viral news. The news of Journalist Imran Riaz Khan’s alleged death has sent shockwaves throughout the media industry and the public. Imran Riaz Khan, a prominent Pakistani Journalist known for his investigative reporting and fearless approach, has been missing for several weeks. The uncertainty surrounding his disappearance has led to widespread speculation, with conflicting reports emerging from various sources. While some claim that Imran Riaz Khan has tragically lost his life, others maintain that he may still be alive. In this article, we delve into the details surrounding this perplexing case and explore the truth behind the viral rumors.

Is Imran Riaz Khan Dead or Alive?

The disappearance of Imran Riaz Khan, coupled with the emergence of these death rumors, has created a climate of uncertainty and anxiety. The question on everyone’s mind is whether Imran Riaz Khan is dead or alive. Officially, no concrete evidence has been presented to confirm either scenario. The conflicting reports surrounding his disappearance have added to the confusion, leaving people desperate for clarity. It is important to rely on verified information and avoid speculating based on unverified sources. One source that has contributed to the confusion is Reporters Without Borders (RSF), a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting press freedom and defending journalists’ rights.

Imran Riaz Khan was arrested on July 5, 2022, while entering the Islamabad Toll Plaza. He was reportedly driving to the federal capital to seek bail from the Islamabad High Court. However, Punjab Police surrounded his car within Punjab jurisdiction. They arrested him, despite court orders from the Islamabad and Lahore High Courts and the issuance of protective pre-arrest bail grants intended to prevent his arrest.