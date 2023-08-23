Is Indya Moore Transgender? Who is Indya Moore? Check Gender and $exuailty

In this article, we are going to talk about Indya Moore. Indya Moore found herself in a social media controversy. Indya Moore is a famous American model and actor. The breaking news is coming about her that Indya Moore is transgender. People have very eager to know that Indya Moore is transgender. The moment her transgender news was uploaded on the internet it’s gone viral and created a huge controversy. In this article, we will disclose his personal life. This news made headlines on the internet and circulated all around the internet. Stay connected with this page to know the latest update. Discover it in detail.

Indya Adrianna Moore who is also known as Indya Moore is a very well-known and popular American actor and model. If you are searching for whether Indya Moore is transgender or not so let us tell you that Moore is transgender and non-binary and uses they/them and she/her pronouns. Indya was born on January 17, 1995. She is 28 years old. They are also known for playing the role of Angel Evangelista in the FX television series Pose. Pose is an American drama television series about New York City’s ball culture, an LGBTQ subculture.

Is Indya Moore Transgender?

Indya Moore shared her identity publicly. Indya was assigned male at birth time. They are a Bronx native. Indya experienced changes in her body. They left her parent’s house at the age of 14 due to transphobia and started to live in foster care. Despite her personal life problems, Indya made them career as an actor and model. Indya played a significant role in “Pose”. Indya also made awareness about transgender and non-binary representation and wants to be aware people of transgender representation. She has a huge fan following and earned popularity after appearing in “Pose”. More information is mentioned below.

Moore gained popularity at the age of 15 and starts working for Gucci and Dior. Indya is the inspiration for young people who are afraid to explain their body's personal problems publicly. Further, Moore was booking modeling gigs. Moore worked in various movies and web series. Moore also signed a contract with IMG Models and WME. Indya Moore is also active on various social media platforms such as Instagram where they gained 1.6M million followers. Indya is a hardworking and dedicated person. Currenlty, Indya Moore come into the social media controversy due to the transgender news.