Dear friends and family of Isabell Hopson, We are sharing with you information regarding the arrangements for the memorial service for one of our dearest loved ones, one who has touched the lives of so many with great love and sorrow. The memorial service will be held Friday, October, 27, at 2 PM at Mount Cephus Primitive Baptist Church 2051 Old Rock Road, Porterville, MS 39352. Visitors are invited to pay their respects throughout the day. The funeral home, Berry & Gardner Funeral Home, will be open for visitation Thursday, October, 26, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Although there will be no scheduled family hour, the funeral home will be open an hour before the service so that anyone who wishes to say their final goodbyes can do so before the service. Is Isabell Hopson Dead or Alive?

Please send your condolences with flowers to Berry & Gardner Funeral Home, 1300 34th Ave, Meridian, MS 39301 to the family at this time. For more information please call the funeral home at 601-483-8521. The family appreciates the prayers, phone calls, text messages, and well-wishes from friends and family. The funeral will be held one hour before the service at the church. The coffin will be opened for those who wish to view Isabell before she is buried. This will be a chance for everyone to say goodbye to a wonderful woman who touched so many lives.