Is Isabella Scavelli Dead or Alive? Man Hired Hitmen to kill Florida Teen He $exually Assaulted

In this article, we will share the latest updates on Isabella Scavelli’s death case, whose name is constantly circulating in the trends of internet sites. She was a 17-year-old girl who was killed by Lennard White and the accused hired a man to kill her because of sexual allegations. An investigation was also going on by the authorities and they shared some reports related to her case. Many people are searching on search engines to know what happened to him and under what circumstances he died. So, we created an article and we will try to cover every single information related to his demise.

According to sources and reports, Isabella was a young girl who was shot by a man accused of sexual assault. She went to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office with her mother on 6 February 2023 to report that she had been sexually assaulted by Lenard White. After getting reports of this incident, the authorities began an investigation and when the suspect heard about the case, he contracted with Robinson and Woods to murder Isabella Scavelli for a reward of $10,000 to prevent her from further pursuing criminal charges against him. Isabella was living with her mother. Swipe up to know the circumstances of her demise.

Is Isabella Scavelli Dead or Alive?

Reportedly, both hired men arrived the Isabella’s home and knocked on the door. When she opened the door, a barrage of gunshots was fired at her and her mother. She was shot four times and died at the incident scene, while her mother survived after being struck by gunfire. Then, the authorities arrested White and he is under custody. He is going to face the charges of s*xual assault, and life imprisonment for murder. If we talk about the victim, the details about herself are limited and there are no details about her personal life. She was 17 years old at the time of her demise.

On 26 October 2023, Janet Williams Robinson's mother made her initial appearance in federal court. All three accused face mandatory life imprisonment or the federal death penalty while Robinson's mother also faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison for each of the three false statement counts. On 1 November 2023, Keshawn Woods had his initial appearance in federal court and was ordered detained. Both White and Robinson are under state custody and they will appear in federal court on 9 November 2023 at 02:00 pm to make their initial appearance. The investigation is underway and we will update you after getting more details.