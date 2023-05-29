In this article, we are going to share information about a very well-known personality Jackie Appiah. Recently, Jackie Appiah’s news is on every social media platform. Her fans are very excited to know about her. The rumor is coming she died. Now, her fans want to be clear that she is still alive or dead. Her news is circulating on the internet. People also want to know whether she is married or not. Is she a twin? People have many quarries regarding this news. If you want to know complete information about Jackie Appiah so continue with this page till the end. Let’s discuss this in detail.

Is Jackie Appiah Dead Or Still Alive?

As per reports, rumors are coming that Jackie Appiah is dead therefore her fans want to know if is that true or not. She is a Canadian-born Ghanaian actress. She was born on December 5, 1983. She is from Toronto, Ontario, Canada. She has got many awards for her excellent acting. She has a huge fan following. She also got Best Actress in a leading role at the 2010 Africa Academy Awards. In 2007, she received Best Actress in a Supporting Role at the Africa Movie Academy Awards. She has five children. She spends her early childhood in Canada.

Further, she is 38 years old. Recently, her news is on every social media headline. If you are searching that she is died or is still alive so let us tell you that she is still alive. She is fit and fine. She is doing well in her life. Her death rumors are totally fake. She is active on her very social media accounts. She has 10 million followers on her Instagram page. As per reports, her name is mentioned in the list of dead celebrities. Her death news is false. Now, it is confirmed that her death news is fake. She is still alive.

Further, her fans are also excited to know about her married life. They want to know that she is married or not, so let us tell you that she is married. She married Peter Agyemang in 2005. She has a son whose name is Damien. Then after 3 years both couple apart. Also, the rumor is coming that she is a twin. People have eager to know about her. If you are searching that she is a twin so let us tell you that she is not a twin. Yes, it is true that she has two sisters but she is not twin. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.