Is Jay Israel Dead or Alive? Prophet Jay Israel Allegedly Passed Away, Obituary

Recently, a name has been capturing headlines across the world and everyone wants to know the reason behind this. According to the latest updates, a well-known pastor named Jay Israel has captured the attention of people across the country after his death rumors started to appear on social media like Twitter and Facebook. His followers are getting curious to know about his sudden passing and what was the reason behind this. Is Jay Israel dead? Well, we also don’t have clarification yet because any kind of confirmation has not been released yet. If you want to know and everything, keep reading this article and get the latest updates here.

According to the sources, a video was shared that South African cleric Jay Israel as a fraud. Is there any reality? The senior pastor of Household of Mercy and Deliverance Ministries, Prophet Isah Gideon has attempted to gain popularity and power through deceit and manipulation. As per Gideon, Jay Israel threatened Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin, who is Gideon’s spiritual father and senior pastor at Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry. Because of this, there are some people who started to appear that Is Jay Israel Dead or not? Is he faking his own death? Many questions have been raised among followers.

Who Is Jay Israel?

Let us tell you that Jay Israel is a pastor and also the founder of Spirit Life Mega Church in South Africa. He was born in Zimbabwe and his birthname was Jacob Dube. He started a church in Harare at the age of 18. Later, he got married to Benene Bee in 2017 but due to their problems, they both parted away. After giving a divorce to Benene, he started to date Khanya Mankayi. Jay Israel gained his attention among many after launching his church in East London, South Africa.

Is Jay Israel Dead or Alive?

Now, there are many questions speculating on social media and his death was the important one that has captured the attention of people across the world. Some of the reports says that a pastor and founder of Spirit Life Mega Church, Jay Israel has died. As per the sources, a South Africa-based journalist claimed that he called Jay’s sister to express his condolences. Jay Israel has a long history of attacking and insulting other leaders including some big pastors across the world. He accused these leaders just act to being fake and charlatans. Well, there is no any official news that could confirm the passing of Jay Israel.