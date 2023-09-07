Is Jeff Koinange Dead or Alive? Jeff Koinange Salary, Age, and More Wiki-Bio

Recently, a piece of news was shared on the internet that Jeff Koinange passed away and his death news is rapidly circulating on the top of the internet sites. But, some sources claim that he is still alive and it is just a death hoax. After coming out of this news, it created a great buzz on the internet and lots of people are worried about himself. Our sources fetched a lot of details about himself and also talked about his current health status. In this article, we are going to share every single piece of fact related to his death theory.

Here, we will share about her because many people are hitting the online platforms to know if Jeff is alive or dead. He is a renowned Kenyan journalist who is mostly known for his extensive career in broadcasting. He has hosted the popular talk show “Jeff Koinange Live” on Citizen TV since February 2017 and also attended various television and radio. His career in journalism spans many media outlets like the Africa correspondent for CNN and CNN International from 2001 to 2007. He also worked as a chief reporter at the Kenyan TV station K24 from 2007 until December 2012. Keep continuing your reading to know more.

Is Jeff Koinange Dead or Alive?

First, we clarified that he is still alive and there is no details have been shared yet. There is no details have announced about his death and no official reports have been shared that indicate he is dead. He is an active figure in the Kenyan media landscape who hosted his show and engaged in various journalistic. His net worth is about 2.5 million and he was also involved in December 2019. Jeff Mwaura Koinange is his real name and he was born on 7 January 1966 in Kenya. He is working as a journalist and also hosting a Talk Show Host.

He is mostly known for his work "Jeff Koinange Live" on Citizen TV, Africa correspondent for CNN, Chief Reporter at K24″. He finished his education at Kingsborough Community College, Brooklyn, New York, and also studied at New York University. He is 57 years old and now, he is getting attention after coming out of his death and it is running on the internet. We have clear that he is still alive and it was just a rumor of his death. These kinds of death rumors are shared by social media users to get some attention from the netizens.