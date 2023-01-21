Is Jerry Blavat Dead or Alive? Philadelphia Radio Legend Jerry Blavat Passed Away

Many people are aware that who is Jerry Blavat. Well, he is one of the well-known personalities in America and is also known as “The Geator With The Heater” and “The Big Boss With The Hot Sauce. Let us tell you that Gerald Joseph “Jerry” Blavat is an American jockey and performer who has been a major influence in promoting oldies music on the radio. Now, the personality is capturing the attention of his fans across the world after his death rumors started to appear on social media, and their straining brings them social media to know the exact news behind these rumors.

According to the sources, the well-known DJ has become a victim to an online death hoax. Let us tell you that the rumors started to appear in the last two days and since then, it has created a major concern among his fans and other family members. Along with this, there is no clarity on where these rumors started to begin but it started after Blavat postponed a few shows due to his health-related issues. Later, the rumors were confirmed to be false by his family members after they shared a statement on Facebook.

Is Jerry Blavat Dead or Alive?

Here is the statement that reads,” We are aware of the rumors surrounding Jerry’s death. They are untrue. As you know, Jerry has been struggling with health issues over the past several months. He is currently with his family and closest friends and loved ones. We ask that you continue to keep Jerry and his family in your prayers rather than spread rumors, and respect the privacy that he deserves”.

According to the sources, Jerry faced some health-related issues in the last few days and also shared about it on his website on January 10. He added that it is a ‘nerve and muscular issue’ but it can be treated by therapy. In the beginning of the month, he canceled few shows after being advised by the doctors to have some rest. He announced through his Facebook page that all those who bought the tickets would get a refund or the show will be scheduled to another date.

Since the news of his death rumors started to appear, many fans were concerned about this and trying to know more details. Well, it has been confirmed that Jerry is still alive and suffering few health issues.