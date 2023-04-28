Is Jerry Seinfeld Dead or Alive? Death Hoax Rumours Health Updates 2023

A rumor circulating on the internet that a well-known famous personality is dead or alive. Jerry Seinfeld’s news is spreading on the web about his death news. He was a well-known stand-up comic. People want to know about him that is he died or alive. There are many questions that are raised. Does he die? If he died what was the cause of his death? Why he is on the news eye headlines? People are searching for him in huge quantities. If you want to know about Jerry Seinfeld’s news so, continue till the end. Let’s read in detail.

According to the sources, Jerry Seinfeld is an American stand-up comedian, producer, writer, and actor. He was born on April 29, 1954. He is 68 years old. He is a very popular personality. Further, he is known for playing a semi-fictionalized version of himself in the sitcom Seinfeld. He is one of the most acclaimed and popular faces of all time. He was a stand-up comedian. Moreover, in 2004, he got the 12th- greatest stand-up comedian from Comedy Central. Not only this in 2007, he also produced a film named ” Bee Movie” which was nominated for a Golden Globe Award For Best Animated Feature Film. Jerry Seinfeld is one of the most famous and well-known comedians. He is unique in observational humor.

Is Jerry Seinfeld Dead or Alive?

In 2010, he launched The Marriage Ref. The Marriage Ref was launched at the N.B.C. and hosted by Jerry Seinfeld. Also, he created a web series named Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, which is hosted by Jerry Seinfeld. After brief stints in college productions, Jerry Seinfeld developed an interest in Stand-up comedy. Recently, his news circulating on the internet. It was saying that he passed ways this week. After hearing this news everyone and his fans also get shocked.

If you all are thinking that he passed away, early this week so let us tell you that it is fake news about his death. Jerry Seinfeld is still with us. His death rumor is fake. According to the sources, his fake death rumor is circulating by a Facebook User. A Facebook user made a fake post about Jerry’s death story. After posting fake news about Jerry’s death by a Facebook user, that Facebook post got one million likes in a few hours. Also on that post people are commenting in huge quantities. Jerry’s death news fire on Tuesday on every social media platform. His death news is fake. He is still alive and safe at his home.