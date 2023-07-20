Is Jimmy Swaggart Dead or Alive? American Televangelist Death Hoax Rumours

In this article, we are going to share news of death that has come out. Here’s everything you need to know about Jimmy Swaggart’s death hoax. Over the years, we have seen so many celebrity death hoaxes. There are many public figures that have been used by bad guys for their own criminal purposes. Don’t be a victim of these scams. The Death hoaxes and rumors have become common on social media, and this time many YouTube channels are claiming that Jimmy Swaggart, the American televangelist and gospel music performer and has passed away in June 2023. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news.

Moreover, several videos were shared on YouTube which claimed that the family had announced the news of his demise. There were reports that suggest Jimmy Swaggart passed away due to blood cancer. However, no such claim has been made by family members. There is no such news that came from any reliable sources. Furthermore, the videos claimed that Jimmy Swaggart passed away in June 2023, but Jummy made posts on social media after June. This news is gaining too much attention from the people. People are very curious to know full information about this incident. People continuously follow this news update to know all the details related to this case. Scroll down to the next section for more details.

Is Jimmy Swaggart Dead or Alive?

In fact, Jimmy Swaggart posted a post for donations on July 17, 2023. At the same time, he has been active on all his social media platforms. All the above mention proves that Jimmy Swaggart is not dead and is alive. So, clearly it is confirmed that Jimmy Swaggart is not dead, read further to learn more details about the televangelist. Social media can be a fun place to be. There are times when the death hoaxes news, becomes viral and starts misleading the masses. This news is viral on all the social media platforms and all the news channels. This news is viral in just some time on all the news channels and all the social media platforms.

Something very similar happened when many YouTube channels made claims that Jimmy Swaggart had tragically passed away. Since, none of his family members confirmed the news, and neither was it published by any reliable or verified sources, the news of his demise has been proven to be fake and false. We have shared every single piece of news about this case with you. So, Stay tuned to Dekh news for more updates about this case.