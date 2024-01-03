Is Jinkx Monsoon Trans? Explored Gender And Relationships Explained!

Jinkx Monsoon has been gaining a lot of popularity in the last few days and many questions related to her personal life are coming on the internet. There’s also a question coming up about the gender and relationships of Jinkx, who is trans, and many others. Reportedly, they use they/she pronouns to refer to them but more often they use the pronouns to refer to Jinkx. It is creating a great buzz over the internet and social media users, so we made an article and shared every piece of information. Here, we shared all the available details about this topic and talked about Jinkx.

Let us first talk about them, Jinkx Monsoon is their stage name but their birth name is Jerick Roman Lamar Hoffer. She is an American drag queen, actor-singer, and comedian mostly known as the “Queen of All Queens”. She is well-known for her superb celebrity impressions and witty humor. Jinkx is also called a multifaceted person and a skilled American. They made their drag debut at Portland, Oregon’s Escape Nightclub, an all-ages establishment at the age of 15 years. This achievement marked the beginning of their drag career. Several details are left to share about them, so keep reading…

Is Jinkx Monsoon Trans?

Born on 18 September 1987 in Gran Park, Oregon, United States. They studied at Cornish College of the Arts (BFA) and now, most known as a drag queen. They won the fifth season of Rupal’s Drag Race in 2012 and later, they won the seventh season of Rupal’s Drag Race All Stars. In 2023, they also made their Broadway debut. If we talk about their singing career, they released two albums including The Inevitable Album and The Ginger Snapped. They also appeared in the film with their collaborative partner BenDeLaCreme in the film holiday film The Jinkx and DeLa Holiday. Scroll down this page and continue your reading…

Jinkx is a non-binary and trans female drag queen. Jinkx uses they/she pronouns to refer to them. They married Michael Abbott on 9 January 2021 in a small ceremony. Jinkx is a non-gendered drag queen, who uses singular pronouns when not in a drag. They came out as transgender or non-binary, a transgender queen.