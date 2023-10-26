Is John Stamos Christian? John Stamos Nearly Became a Scientologist in 1980s

Good Day Readers, Today’s news is about facts revealing life of actor John Stamos Chritian. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. The famous actor John Stamos, who was born in Cypress, California, comes from a diverse ethnic heritage. His father’s heritage can be traced back to Greece, and the original family surname was ‘Stamotopoulos.’ In his revealing memoir, ‘If You Would Have Told Me,’ which is now accessible to the public, the 60-year-old actor, a Christian, recounts his close encounter with the contentious Church of Scientology during the 1980s.

The intriguing incident took place when his former acting teacher’s assistant discreetly handed him a set of Scientology books. Stamos vividly remembers the moment, saying, “As I’m walking to my car, Mia rushes out and hands me my workbooks, saying, ‘Hey, you forgot these.'” She slyly slips an additional book, as hefty as a brick, into the stack. With a smile, she advises, ‘Start with this one; I think it will introduce you to some incredible concepts,'” as Stamos recounts in his memoir.

Is John Stamos Christian?

Mia encouraged him to visit an address that would later be revealed as Scientology’s Celebrity Centre in Hollywood, California. Stamos reflected on this, noting, “I cracked open the book during my shift at the Yellow Basket [restaurant], and it delved extensively into the theme of control: managing your reactive mind, controlling energy, space, and time.” In contrast to certain well-known celebrities like Tom Cruise, Elisabeth Moss, John Travolta, and allegedly Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, Stamos’ involvement with Scientology was brief.



His trip to the Celebrity Centre left him with an unsettling feeling, and he characterized it as “impressive, extravagant, and profoundly unsettling—a blend of Chateau Marmont, Disney’s Haunted Mansion, and a psychiatric institution.” Nevertheless, he ventured into the Celebrity Centre and engaged in a Scientology “auditing” session. “All I can think of is the Wayback Machine from The Rocky and Bullwinkle Show, operated by the brilliant beagle, Mr. Peabody, and his adopted human boy, Sherman, for time-traveling through various dimensions,” Stamos recalled. “I’m handed two round objects resembling cans. I place one near my ear and the other by my mouth, mimicking an old-fashioned telephone: ‘Hello, there.'”

However, the session took an unusual twist as the Scientology practitioner inquired about “engaging in criminal activities, questioned if I held negative thoughts about Scientology or L. Ron Hubbard, and delved into some rather peculiar inquiries about intimate matters.” “The Wayback Machine’s needle suddenly jumped in the corner, and Mia appeared disappointed. Apparently, I didn’t fit the mold for Scientology. Oh well,” Stamos humorously recounted. Stamos appears to have remained connected to his Christian faith and maintains a belief in sincere and straightforward prayers to God. He’s neither an atheist nor agnostic. He once shared a handwritten prayer from his 11-year-old self, which his mother apparently preserved from his childhood, applauding its simplicity. The prayer went like this: “Dear Lord, I look to you because you are you. I aim to excel on Earth so I can join you in the end. Please assist me in doing my best. Thank you.”