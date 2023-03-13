Is Jonathan Mathieu Found Safe? CBA Student Athlete Reported Missing in Aberdeen

Several missing posts on Facebook caught the attention of multiple users after the news of Jonathan Mathieu went viral on social media. According to the sources, 17-year-old Jonathan Mathieu from Connecticut was reported missing on Saturday night. After which, the search committee has begun, trying to find him out as soon as possible before any mishappening. On March 11, 2023, a Facebook post reported that a young boy who has been identified as Jonathan Mathieu, who had gone missing earlier that day. Keep reading to know more details about this missing case and how did it happen.

According to the sources, Jonathan was reported missing by his parents. He is 5’11 with 200lb of weight. The reports suggest that he was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a grey “CBA” sweatshirt and white sneakers. Along with this, Jonathan Mathieu was last spotted in the town of Westport, Connecticut at around 8 PM on Saturday night, March 11, 2023. He was reported missing by his parents and after this, an extensive search began for him. Some of the reports say that police located him a few hours later. But, many rumors are speculating that is he still missing.

Is Jonathan Mathieu Found Safe?

When he went disappeared without any condition, there are many unanswered questions about what happened to him during the time that he was missing. More details about his missing were not disclosed due to privacy concerns but he was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a grey “CBA” sweatshirt, and white sneakers as well.

Running away can be a sign of unhappiness in young people, therefore it’s vital to remember that this behavior shouldn’t be overlooked. It’s likely that Johnathan felt like fleeing would have been the best course of action in the moments before something tragic led to his disappearance.

Well, here is good news for the readers the young Jonathan Mathieu has been found safe after being reported missing on Saturday night. After his disappearance, he had no access to his cell phone, wallet or his vehicle. The Aberdeen Township Police Department’s Facebook page officially confirmed that the missing Juvenile was found safe.

During his disappearance, the post read,” Jonathan left his residence at approximately 1030 am on 03/11/2023 on foot in the area of the Matawan Regional High School. Jonathan is apart of the Lacrosse team at CBA where his teammates and coaches are unsure of his whereabouts”. Stay tuned with us to know more details here.