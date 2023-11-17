Is Kaitlin Armstrong Found Guilty? What Happened to Cyclist Moriah Wilson?

Kaitlin Armstrong was found guilty of murdering pro cyclist Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson, 25, in Austin, Texas, on May 22, 2022. The Texas conviction carries a maximum sentence of 99 years to life in prison. Armstrong, the then-boyfriend of cycling pro Colin Strickland who was last seen with Wilson before she was killed, was accused of jealousy and stalking Wilson using a geo-located app. Wilson was found shot to death with multiple bullet wounds in Austin, days before she was set to compete in the gravel locos bike race. During the trial, Strickland told jurors about his brief romantic relationship with Wilson, painting Armstrong as a jealous friend.

At the trial, the defense argued that the police had not thoroughly tested all evidence and had not considered other suspects. Armstrong had been absent for more than 40 days following the murder, garnering national attention. After pleading not guilty to the charge of murder, she was arrested in Costa Rica and returned to the United States for further proceedings. The prosecution produced video surveillance that showed a vehicle similar to Armstrong’s near Wilson’s residence before her body was discovered. The trial was marked by several dramatic events, including Armstrong’s escape from custody during a medical appointment, which led to an additional felony charge.