Is Kari Byron Dead or Still Alive? What Happened to Kari Byron? Who Is Kari Byron?

Kari Byron, a former host of the popular MythBusters television series, has been the subject of widespread speculation as to whether or not she was involved in a fatal car accident. This has been compounded by the recent death of another former MythBusters host, Jesse Combs, who was tragically killed in a car accident. Kari Elizabeth Byron is an American TV host and artist who is best known for her role on MythBusters. She also co-hosted shows like White Rabbit Project on Netflix and Crash Test World on the Science Channel and co-founded EXPLR Media, an education streaming service.

Kari was born in Santa Clara, California on December 18, 1974. She studied film and sculpture in her early teens and is known for her unique art, which includes paintings made using gunpowder. She has written a memoir, “Crash Test Girl,” which talks about her struggles with depression. Her most well-known role is on MythBusters, where she was a “Build Team” member from 2004-2014, testing different myths. Kari also hosted her science education show, “Head Rush,” from 2010-2011, as well as “Large, Dangerous Rocket Ships.”

Is Kari Byron Dead or Still Alive?