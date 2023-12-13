Is Kenya Moore Divorced? Kenya Moore & Marc Daly Are ‘Finally’ Divorced

In today’s article, we are going to talk about Kenya Moore. These days, Kenya Moore’s name is going viral on the internet. Even people have once again increased their interest in knowing about her and have asked whether Kenya Moore got divorced from her husband. We have brought the answer to this question of yours. To know deeply about Kenya Moore, you will have to stay with us till the end of the article. Scroll up your screen to continue reading this article.

Before discussing the questions people have about Kenya Moore’s divorce, let us tell you about Kenya Moore. Kenya Moore whose real name is Kenya Summer Moore. She is a well-known American actress, model, producer, author, television personality, entrepreneur and beauty pageant titleholder. She was born on January 24, 1971, in Detroit, Michigan, U.S. She started her career in 1992 after which she won her first Miss USA title in 1993. She has achieved many successes in her career. She has shown her amazing performance in many movies which include Waiting to Exhale, Senseless, Trois, Delivers Us from Eva, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, Life Twirls On, The Confidant, I Know Who Killed Me, Dolls of Apart from Voodoo, Hot Parts, she has also appeared in The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Is Kenya Moore Divorced?

Indeed, she is often in the news among people for her beauty. But once again her name has come up and has become a topic of discussion for the people. Recent news has revealed that Kenya Moore has divorced her ex-husband, Marc Daly. Yes, you heard it right. Their legal battle regarding divorce, which has been going on for three years, has now been completed. After this many of her fans are disappointed with her divorce. On the other hand, other people say that now they should focus on themselves and their careers.

Meanwhile, Kenya Moore is now free after her divorce and told people that she is very excited to start the new chapter of her life. In such a situation, everyone appreciates her and her fans always want to see her happy. Although the reason why Kenya Moore divorced her ex-husband, Marc Daly is not yet known, but even the it is her personal matter.