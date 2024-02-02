Is Kevin Costner Dead or Alive? Why is Kevin Costner Leaving Yellowstone?

Kevin Costner’s name has been getting huge attention for the last few times and it is coming out that he is no more. However, some sources claim it is fake news and Kevin is still alive. He is an American actor, filmmaker, and musician who has a large number of fans around the world and his social media accounts. The news of his demise created a huge stir and surprise among netizens. Many people hitting search engine platforms to get more information and raise questions. Let us discuss in this article what happened to him, what is the cause of his death, why his name is making headlines, and much more.

Our sources have deeply investigated and gathered all the available details related to Kevin’s death. Let us clarify that he is still alive and the news of his death is just a piece of fake news. His death hoax is running on the top of the internet and confusing many of his fans and netizens. But, we have confirmed that he is alive and it is fake news of his death. Scroll down this page to know why his death hoax is getting attention. Read on…

Is Kevin Costner Dead or Alive?

We have confirmed that Kevin Costner is alive and not dead. Rumors of his death began to swirl when it was revealed that he was leaving the Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” due to scheduling conflicts with his new film series, Horizon: An American Saga. He is directing, starring, co-writing, and producing the four-part film series, which doesn’t allow him to film “Yellowstone” twice a year. He also said that he left the show after “long, difficult negotiations” over splitting Season 5 into two parts and offering “less money than last season.” In Yellowstone, he has been playing the role of John Dutton since 2018 but now, he left the series because of his new movie series, Horizon: An American Saga. Read on…

If we talk about himself, his birth name is Kevin Michael Costner and he was born on 18 January 1955 in Lynwood, California, United States. He studied at California State University and became a successful American actor, filmmaker, and musician. He was married two times and the father of seven children. He received several awards for his talent including 2 Academy Awards, 3 Golden Globe Awards, Primetime Emmy Award, and 2 Screen Actors Guild Awards. His name is gaining attention because of his fake death and we have shared all the details related to this topic above in this article. Stay linked with dekhnews.com to read more articles.