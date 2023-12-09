Is Khaby Lame Engaged? Who is Khaby Lame Girlfriend? Wiki-Bio, Age, Images

Khaby Lame is a very well-known and famous social media personality. He is known for his silent facial reaction. He has a huge popularity over the world and created a massive fan base with his hard work. In this article, we are going to talk about Khaby Lame, an Italian social media personality. Further, he is also a most followed social media personality on TikTok. Currently, his name is circulating on the web. The fans of Khaby Lame want to get details about his personal life. The viewers are showing interest to know about his marriage life. let’s discuss this in detail.

Rumors are coming that the social media personality Khaby Lame was engaged to Zaira Nucci. If you are searching if he is engaged or not let us inform you that Khaby Lame got engaged to Zaira Nucci. Yes, the couple engaged in 2020. He is living in a good relationship with Zaira Nucci. Zaira Nucci is the fiancee of Khaby Lame. Further, Khaby Lame loves to keep his personal life private. The engagement details of confirmed by Nucci, which brought a wave of happiness. The fans of Khaby Lame are celebrating his happiness.

Is Khaby Lame Engaged?

This is an incredible journey of Khaby Lame after being engaged to Zaira Nucci. The fans and the social media users share their best wishes to the couple. The news of Khaby Lame's engagement brings positive reactions. Further, his engagement news is becoming the main topic on the web for discussion. Let's take a little look at his profile. As we earlier mentioned Khaby Lame is a renowned 23-year-old Italian social media personality. He was born on March 9, 2000. He is known for his TikTok videos. Currenlty, he is living in Italy. He makes videos on "life hack" without saying a word.

In 2022, he name mentioned in Fortune's 40 Under 40 and Forbes' 30 Under 30. He gained over 162.2 followers on Tik Tok whereas on Instagram he earned 80.2 million followers. He started his career after the COVID-19 pandemic. Initially, he uploaded his dancing and games videos. Later, he started duet the video with his facial actions. On June 22, 2022, he gained a worldwide fan following. Further, his girlfriend's name is Zaira Nucci. The couple engaged in October 2020. Further details surrounding his engagement are unknown. The glimpses of his personal life bring happiness to his loved ones. Due to the lack of details we are unable to give personal details about his Zaira Nucci.