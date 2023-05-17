Is Larry Page Missing? Illness And Health 2023, Fans Reaction

Recently the name Larry Page has come on the internet and this news is trending on the social media platforms. Now many people are inquisitive to know about Larry Page and why fans do fans think he missing. So in this article, we will talk about Larry Page and Illness And Health. According to the report, Lawrence Edward Page is a very famous American business magnate, internet entrepreneur, and computer scientist who is popular for co-founding Google with Sergey Brin. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Reportedly, from 1997 until August 2001, he was the chief administrative officer of Google and again from April 2011 until July 2015 when he eliminate become CEO of the newly formed parent organization Alphabet Inc. That was made to deliver ”major advancement” as Google’s parent Company, a post he held until 4 December 2019, when he and his co-founder Brin marinade down from all Executive places and day-to-day roles within the Company. He is still part of Alphabet’s board of directors, a team member, and Compay’s majority shareholder. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Is Larry Page Missing?

Why do Fans Think Larry Page Missing? As far as we know, Larry Page has been missing because the Google founder faces a lawsuit from Jeffrey Epstein. As to Bloomberg, other well-known software Company founders, such as Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter’s Jack Dorsey. Recently they were forced to come into the limelight, American business magnate is increasingly missing from public life to spend time on his Caribbean island. Page and Sergey Brin co-founded Google and they both are top executives at Alphabet, Google’s parent firm. Scroll down next page for more information about the news.

As far as we know, The statement made by Google CEO Larry Page about his vocal cord problem highlights the problems that multiple corporate executives face while operating a firm while dealing with the disease. Page declared last week that he had vocal cord paralysis, a rare nerve disorder in the throat that limits your speaking ability that he caught 14 years ago. Recently he missed key crucial Google events and investor calls due to illness. He always maintained his privacy.