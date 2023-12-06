Is Lauren Griffith Dead or Alive? Eye Center Surgical Technologist Passed Away

There is the saddest news is coming out about the death of Lauren Griffin and the news of her passing is making headlines on the internet sites. However, there is no official announcement has been made that confirms her passing, and no information suggesting that Lauren Griffith passed away. Lots of questions are arriving in people’s minds and many are hitting online platforms to know more about this topic. Our sources have been deeply searched and gained all the available details. Let us continue this article to know more about the topic of her passing and we will try to share every single word related to this topic.

Let us clarify that the exact details about her passing are not clear and not much details have been shared yet. Reportedly, her sister-in-law shared her passing news via social media publication and she also expressed love for Lauren’s sudden passing. It is also reported that she died on Saturday 2 December 2023 and she was 33 years old at the time of her passing but the exact cause of her death remains unknown. Her death cause is not officially shared by anyone among her family or loved ones. Swipe up this page and continue your reading to know more about her.

Lauren Griffin was a highly skilled Surgical Technologist at Southwestern PA Eye Center in Pittsburgh and was known for her warm nature. Her Facebook account reflects her passing and she was a beloved member of the medical community of Pittsburgh. She played a critical role in ensuring the smooth operation of surgical procedures and maintaining strict adherence to health and safety protocols. She had a great dedication towards her work and her invaluable contributions to the Southwestern PA Eye Center cannot be filled. She was a kind-hearted person and always available to help those who needed it. Keep continuing your reading.

Further, she was born in Athens, Georgia on 23 June 1990. She studied at Penn Hills High School and then attended Sanford Brown Institute where he earned a Surgical Technician degree. She worked for Dr. Salvitti at the PA Southwestern Eye Institute. Now, her sudden death is heartbreaking news for her loved ones. She passed away on 2 December 2023 at the age of 33 years but the cause of her demise is not revealed publicly. Many of her loved ones are expressing their sadness and supporting her family at this painful moment. We will update you soon. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to read more articles.