Is Lena Arango Leaving Fox 26? Lena Arango Age, Height, Bio, Wiki, Images

Lena Arango has been getting so much attention and popularity in recent days and it is also coming out that she is going to quit Fox 26. She is an American meteorologist and she is mostly known for her work as a meteorologist at Fox 26 KRIV in Houston, Texas.

She is going to leave Fox 26 and this news is running in the trends of the internet. Lots of rumors are also flowing on the internet sites but our sources have deeply searched and find out mostly details related to this topic and herself. Let us clarify that this news is true. Yes, you heard right she is leaving Fox 26 and she announced on social media that she is going to leave Fox 26. She shared this news with her last day on air scheduled for 24 September 2023 as she transitions to a new career opportunity at Alliantgroup, LP in October. Scroll down this article and continue your reading to learn about herself.

Is Lena Arango Leaving Fox 26?

She shared on her social media that ” she’ll be saying goodbye to her position as a meteorologist at Fox 26 Houston after two years.” The last day of her work is 24 September 2023 at Fox 26 and she is going to begin a new job at a consulting firm called Alliantgroup, LP in October. She expressed her gratitude for those people who loved and supported her during her time as a meteorologist. She also mentioned that her new turn in his career is both exciting and bittersweet. Meanwhile, she will be no longer seen on Fox 26 and will leave on 26 September 2023 to pursue a new career opportunity.

She is an American meteorologist and gathered a lot of love from the people for her work. She joined Fox 26 in August 2021 and has been forecasting Houston's weather in both English and Spanish. Her complete name is Lena Maria Arango and she is around 35 years old. Her net worth is around $1 million to $5 million. She kept her personal life private, so there are no details about her personal life.