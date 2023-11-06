Is Lindani Nkosi Dead or Alive? South Africa Actor Lindani Nkosi Death Hoax Rumours

It is coming forward that Lindani Nkosi is no more and his death news is running in the trends of the internet and social media pages. However, some sites and sources claim that he is alive and his death news is just a hoax or false news. He is a South African actor who has worked in various films and gained a lot of love and popularity. His death news has gathered huge attention over the last few days and it became a topic of discussion. Many queries are surfacing over the internet. In this article, we will try to cover every single piece of information and also talk about himself.

Lots of devasting rumors have been circulating on social media regarding the alleged passing of Lindani Nkosi and his death hoax was shared by Mzansi Magic. However, Mzansi has also taken to their Facebook page to address these rumors and clarify the situation. Reportedly, Mzansi was aware of the rumors that had been spreading on social media platforms and they have again shared a post on their Facebook page that his death is false. Yes, you heard right he is not dead. He is alive and it was just a death rumor of his demise. Several details remain to share, so keep reading.

Is Lindani Nkosi Dead or Alive?

Lindani Nkosi was a successful actor in South Africa and has a large number of fans around the world. He was best known for his role as Mshengu on the popular show “#MyBrothersKeeper” aired on Mzansi Magic, a prominent South African television channel. The channel is aware of the horrendous rumor that has been spreading on social media platforms. And, later they stated that the news of Lindani’s passing is false. Mzansi urges its followers and fans not to participate in spreading this unfounded information. Scroll down this page and continue your reading.

Lindani is a South African actor and he made his name after working in the soap opera Isidingo. He also played the role of Nelson Mandela in the film Drum in 2004. He was born on 5 March 1968 and became a successful actor around the world. His name has been getting attention over the last few days because Mzansi has debunked the false rumors surrounding his death news on their Facebook page.