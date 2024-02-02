Is Lisa Murphy Dead or Alive? Former Model Lisa Murphy Dies Aged 51 following illness

There is a shocking piece of news coming forward related to the death of Lisa Murphy but some sources claim that she is still alive and it is fake news. Lisa, a former model best known for her role in Dublin Wives, has so many fans around the world who are hitting the online platforms to get more details related to her passing. Many are worried for her and multiple questions have been raised on the internet. Our sources have gathered all the details related to this topic and we will try to cover every single piece of information in this article, so read it completely.

Let us confirm that Lisa Murphy is no more and her death news is true. According to the exclusive sources, she died at the age of 51 following a brief illness and it is also reported that she had been dealing with a serious medical condition in recent years. She kept the details of her cancer disease private but after her death, it is shared openly. Her passing news was officially confirmed by her ex-partner Gerald Kean. She faced health challenges, that worsened before Christmas and her illness (cancer) led to her untimely demise. Scroll down this page and keep reading…

Is Lisa Murphy Dead or Alive?

Lisa kept the details of her cancer fight private and displayed quiet determination. Her ex-partner Gerald Kean shared her death news online and expressed deep sorrow. The couple was in a relationship for a decade and it is a painful moment for her loved ones. She was a former model who gained popularity through her participation in the reality show Dublin Wives from 2012 to 2013. She was well known on the Dublin social scene during the Celtic Tiger years. She spent the beautiful moments of her life in relationships with the likes of solicitor Gerald Keane, dancer Michael Flatley, and boxer Joe Egan. read on…

Tributes were paid on social media by people and her fans following her loss. Broadcaster Maia Dunphy, Former Miss Ireland Holly Carpenter, and many popular personalities have expressed their sorrows for her demise. Lisa was born in Ballinteer, Dublin, and recognized figure in the Dublin social scene. She was professionally known as a model and television personality, best known for her in the reality show "Dublin Wives" between 2012 and 2013. She died at the age of 51 years after a battle with cancer, a serious medical condition in recent years.