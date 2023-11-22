Is Logan Lerman Engaged? Logan Lerman And Girlfriend Analuisa Corrigan Are Engaged

Percy Jackson star Logan Lerman is engaged to his long-time girlfriend, ceramics designer Analuisa “Ana” Corrigan, according to multiple reports. Ana confirmed the engagement on social media just before Thanksgiving, posting a sweet photo and video of her engagement ring. Let’s continue with the reading of this article for not to miss a single piece of information related to their engagement. Beverly Hills, California-born Logan Lerman, has been an American actor for over 20 years. He is best known for playing the title character in the popular film series, “Percy Jackson”. In addition to his work in the film series, he has also acted on television in shows such as Jack & Bobby. He has also acted in movies such as “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” “Fury”, “Noah”, and “Hunters” on Amazon Prime. Lerman has also made a name for himself as an actor, but he has also gone on to produce some projects, such as “Indignation” and “The Vanishing of Sydney Hall.” Swipe down to know more details. So, read it carefully. Is Logan Lerman Engaged?

Analuisa “Ana” Corrigan is a ceramics artist, born and raised in San Diego. She has a bachelor’s degree in ceramics from the Parsons School of Design and is currently working on her master’s degree. Ana and Logan Lerman’s relationship has remained largely under wraps, but fans can catch glimpses of their relationship on social media. In January 2020, Ana posted her first Instagram with Lerman, celebrating his birthday. The couple announced their engagement on Instagram, with Ana captioning a photo of a photo booth with a close-up of the engagement ring, “That’s Mrs. Logie.” Keep reading the entire article. So, you don’t miss any information related to their relationship.

Logan Lerman has popped the question to his long-time girlfriend Analuisa “Ana” Corrigan. The American actor, best known for his role in “Percy Jackson,” popped the question just before Thanksgiving, according to an Instagram post by Corrigan, 28, a ceramics artist based in San Diego. “It’s official,” Corrigan wrote in the caption. “I’m engaged.” Corrigan posted a series of sweet photos on Instagram, including a photo of the couple hugging in front of a photo booth, as well as a close-up of the engagement ring. The caption read, “This is Mrs Logie to you!” The couple has kept their relationship relatively under wraps, but they’ve been seen together at a few events, including Jim King’s wedding reception in Mallorca with Steven Piet.