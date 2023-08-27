Is Maame Serwaa Dead or Alive? Ghanaian Actress and Brand Ambassador Passed Away

Rumors are coming that Maame Serwaa is no more. Her passing news is circulating all around the internet. Once again her name is come into social media controversy. Her fans are shocked after hearing her passing news. Maama Serwaa is a young Ghanaian actress and brand ambassador. In this article, we are going to talk about Maamma Serwaa whose passing news has gone viral and raised many questions. People are very eager to know whether she is still alive or not. Her death news is true or not? This article, help you to learn about the recent viral news of Maama Serwaa. Let’s discuss this in detail.

As per the sources, rumors are coming that Maame Serwaa is died. Before talking about her recent viral news let’s look at his profile. Clara Amoateng Benson who is also known as Maame Serwa is a famous and well-known Ghanaian actress. She is also a brand ambassador. She was born on August 19, 2000, and she was featured in BBC Africa’s documents on the Thriving Ghanaian movie Industry. She got her college degree from Knutsford University College. Maama gained huge popularity through her acting career. Scroll down that page to know more.

Is Maame Serwaa Dead or Alive?

The actress grew up om Kumasi. She is honored with the Clara Benson Awards. Not only in 2018 she also won the Ghana Tertiary Awards for Best Actress. She began her acting career when she was 6 years old and gained huge popularity. Benson worked in many movies. She has 10 years of work experience in the Ghana movie industry. Recently, she was chosen as the brand ambassador of Knutsford University College. But, currently, she is facing social media controversy. Such news always makes people tense. More information regarding this news is mentioned below.

If you are searching whether Maame Serwaa has died or not let us tell you that her demise news is totally fake. She is still alive and well. There is no correct information is revealed about her passing news. No reports show that Maame Serwaa has passed away. She is alive and active. Her fake passing news is available on various social media platforms. It is important to never trust fake social media news as it might affect someone’s life. Despite, her fake death news she is doing excellent and signed a five-year management deal with Silvanus Records. Further, there are no verified reports of her passing. Keep following more viral news.