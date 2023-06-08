Is Madden 24 on PS4? Madden 24 PS4 Release Date, Gameplay, Covers and More

It is coming out that Madden 24 is going to release and this news is rapidly circulating on the top of the internet and various social media platforms. Madden 24 is the updated version of the Madden NFL video game series and this game was developed by EA Sports. It brings an immersive experience for fans of American football and is one of the most popular games in the world. Now, it is said that this game is going to launch on PS4 with many improvements. Let us discuss in detail the complete shared information about this game in this article, so read it completely.

As per the exclusive sources, the creators shared a trailer for Madden 24 of 1 minute and 16 seconds. The release of this game is confirmed by EA Sports and this game is now available for pre-ordered. The company is also working on several football games and this game is the next installment in the long-running Madden series. The trailer of this game was released on 7 June 2023 and it is available to watch on Youtube. It is confirmed that this game is going to launch on 18 August 2023 and if the player buys the Deluxe version of the game, then they can start playing on 15 August 2023.

Madden 24 PS4 Release Date

On the pre-order of this game, the gamers will receive many bonuses for the standard edition and the Deluxe edition including Josh Allen Elite Player Item, Choice of 2 Strategy Items, and NFL Marble Bills Gear. These items will be given to the players when the game arrives in August. It has a price tag of $59.99 for Xbox One and PS4 while the base version for PS5 and Xbox One Series X is the usual $69.99. Now this game is coming with many improved features such as refined gameplay mechanics, a variety of game modes to cater to different playstyles, improved graphics, Hit Everything 2.0, Skill-Based Passing 2.0, AI Enhancements, and more that will be liked by the people and gamers.

This game will support and run on the following platforms such as Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Xbox One X, Xbox One S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 Pro, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Slim, and Windows. It is also expected that this game will be released on iPhone, iPad, Android, and the PlayStation 4 (PS4) console, including the PS4 Pro and PS4 Slim versions soon. Many are showing their reaction towards the release of this game and sharing thier reaction on the internet and social media pages. Keep connected with dekhnews.com to read more articles on exciting news topics.