Is Manaka Ranaka Dead or Still Alive? South African Actress Death Death Hoax Rumours

Recently, disturbing news has caught the attention of the audience across the world after rumors of an actress started to appear on the Internet. According to the sources, South African actress Manaka Ranaka has become a victim of fake rumors on social media that captured the attention of people across the nation and everyone is concerned about this news. According to the sources, the news of Manaka Ranaka’s passing has been circulating on social media and most of people are getting concerned about this. Let’s find out what was the reason behind these rumors and how did it start to spread on Facebook and other handles.

Since the rumors of Manaka’s passing started to spread on social media, many people are getting nervous and trying to know about this matter. We made lots of searches to find out what is the reality behind this but still, we didn’t get an exact clue to identify that is it true or false. A Facebook user, Percey A Shumane took its account and wrote,” RIP Manaka Ranaka. Also known as Lucy Diale on Generations the legacy. She died in a Car accident”. Let’s find out more about this news.

Is Manaka Ranaka Dead or Alive?

According to the sources, the rumors started to appear on social media for the last few days and the above-given statement was made on March 19, 2023. Many rumors began to claim that she died in a car accident, while others say that she is alive and well. Neither any official statement nor her family described the passing of Manaka Ranaka. Still, our sources are trying to find out the reason behind the rumors that started to spread against the actress.

Born as Manaka Ranaka on April 6, 1979, in Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa. She attended Dinwiddie High School. The actress gained fame for playing her starring role for the long-standing soap opera “Generations: The Legacy” in 2000. She played the role of Nandipha Sithole on Isidingo soap opera aired on SABC 3. Later in 2007, she won the South African Film and Television Award for Best Actress in a Television Comedy.

If we talk about her personal life so, she is a mother of 3 children, Katlego, Naledi, and a new baby. During her career, she had worked in several television shows such as Stokvel, One Way, Home Affairs, Rhythm City, Zabalaza, and more.