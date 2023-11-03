Headline

Is Marta Kostyuk Married? Kostyuk Gets Married in Scenic Cyprus Ceremony

5 hours ago
Add Comment
by Ricky Maurya

 Marta Kostyuk and Heorhii tied the knot in a private ceremony in Cyprus on Wednesday, November 1. The couple announced their engagement in April of this year. Only close friends and family attended the event, but guests allowed fans to join in the festivities by sharing sneak peeks on social media. This marks the beginning of a new chapter in Kostyuk’s life. Let’s continue so you don’t miss any information related to their marriage ceremony.

Is Marta Kostyuk Married?

Marta Kostyuk is a professional female tennis player from Ukraine. She is well-known for her talents and accomplishments in the game. Marta was born on 28 June 2002 in the city of Kyiv Ukraine. She is a right-hand player with a double backhand. Marta began playing tennis at an early age and her hard work and skill paid off. She achieved a career-high singles ranking of number 32 in August of 2023 and a career-high doubles ranking of number 27 in May of 2023. In addition, she won her first WTA Tour singles title at the ATX Open in 2023 and a doubles title in the year 2022 at the Slovenia Open.

Is Marta Kostyuk Married?

Marta Kostyuk wedding celebration. On November 1, Marta got married to her long-time friend and life partner, Heorhii. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony at a resort in Cyprus called Minthis. Although the event was kept private, some photos were shared by the couple on social media so that their fans could be part of the festivities. In her wedding gown, Marta looked stunning as she posed for photographers. She was accompanied by Heorhii, who was wearing a matching pair of Tiffany wedding rings. The couple made a statement as they walked down the aisle, ready to embark on their new life together. One of the most touching moments of the ceremony was when they drove away in their classic car, adding a touch of nostalgia to their modern celebration.

Marta and Heorhii got married in a private ceremony at a resort in Cyprus called Minthis on November 1st, 2023. We only got to see glimpses of the big day on social media, but it was a beautiful and intimate event. They had already announced their engagement in April, so it was only natural that they decided to take their relationship to the next level and get married. We don’t have any more info on Heorhii yet, but it looks like they had a beautiful wedding surrounded by close friends and family.

