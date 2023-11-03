Is Marta Kostyuk Married? Kostyuk Gets Married in Scenic Cyprus Ceremony

Marta Kostyuk wedding celebration. On November 1, Marta got married to her long-time friend and life partner, Heorhii. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony at a resort in Cyprus called Minthis. Although the event was kept private, some photos were shared by the couple on social media so that their fans could be part of the festivities. In her wedding gown, Marta looked stunning as she posed for photographers. She was accompanied by Heorhii, who was wearing a matching pair of Tiffany wedding rings. The couple made a statement as they walked down the aisle, ready to embark on their new life together. One of the most touching moments of the ceremony was when they drove away in their classic car, adding a touch of nostalgia to their modern celebration.