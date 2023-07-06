Is Mdot Ebk Dead or Alive? Bronx Drill Rapper Killed at age 18, Death – Obituary

Here we are sharing sad and shocking news with you that Mdot EBK has died. He was a very talented Bronx drill rapper who is no more between us and breathed last at the age of 18. It is very painful and shocking news for the musical community as they last their beloved person and they have been mourning his death. Now many people are very curious to know about Mdot EBK and how did he die. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Mdot EBK was a wonderful person who did great work in his life. On the basis of the report, Bronx drill rapper Mdot EBK was shot and killed recently. This tragic incident took place in the Fordham Heights neighborhood at around 2 am. The New York Police Department answered instantly at the location after the shooting. Reports suggested that a white automobile drove into the neighborhood and halted before a person. The gunman unleashed shots from the passenger seat.

Is Mdot Ebk Dead or Alive?

Police stated that Mdot EBK was shot and killed and 19 years boy was also shot. The rapper sustained gunshot injuries in his leg. Despite first responders doing their best to save his life, he was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was taken to the hospital after the shooting incident. It is very painful and shocking news as no one had imagined that it would happen.

Mdot EBK was a very talented rapper and he was a Bronx native. In 2021 he joined the hip-hop music industry and received traction for his drill rapping. He was very famous for his songs like Off the Mud and The Mud Pt 2 among many others. He was very famous among people and he has more than 14.8K followers on his Instagram account. EBk has his own YouTube channel where he has 13.9k subscribers. Many people have paid tribute to Mdot EBK.