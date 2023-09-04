Is Neale Daniher Dead or Alive? AFL Legend Neale Daniher Passed Away, Obituary

Neale Daniher is currently getting so much attention on the internet and social media pages. He is an Australian rules footballer and he played with the Essendon Football Club in the Australian Football League (AFL). It is shared that his health status is not well and lots of individuals are hitting the search engine to learn more about his health update. It is also shared that he passed away and rumors about his health or death are running on the trends of the internet sites. Let’s continue this article and learn more about his health update in this article.

Let us clarify that he is not dead and he is still alive. His death rumors and hoaxes coming out from his illness reports and now his health update become a topic of discussion. In 2013, he was diagnosed with an unwavering struggle against motor neuron disease (MND) and his MND continues to be an incurable ailment. Now, there is a question arrived that he is alive and well but we are clear that he is alive. The rumors of his death are fake and it is confirmed by the sources. Scroll down this article and continue your reading to know more about his health update.

Is Neale Daniher Dead or Alive?

The rumors of his death began to flow as a result of his battle with motor neuron disease (MND). Unfortunately, he is still suffering from MND. Despite his disease, he didn’t succumb to his life and has instead become a remarkable advocate for medical research. He left a great mark as a source of inspiration for countless individuals. He shared about his ongoing motor neuron disease (MND) publicly and the disease remains an incurable condition. He made the decision to devote the remainder of to raising awareness to his life about his life.

Neale Francis Daniher is his complete name and he is a former Australian rules footballer. He played with the Essendon Football Club in the Australian League (AFL). He was born on 15 February 1961 in West Wyalong, New South Wales and he is currently 62 years old. He is a beloved one of his family members. His death was shared by a social media user and it went viral in a short time period. Lots of people shared his death hoax without confirming and it went viral. But, we confirmed that he is still alive and it was fake news of his death.