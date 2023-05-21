Is Neil Tennant Married? Are Neil Tennant And Chris Lowe Married

Today, we are sharing information about a British musician, who is recently on every social media headline due to his marriage. Neil Tennant is a well-known British musician. Many of his fans want to know about his marriage life. People want to know about his dating life and his personal life information. His news is searched in huge quantities. He has a huge fan following. Many of his fans are thinking that he married Chris Lowe. It is true or not? If you want to know the complete information about his marriage so, continue with this page till the end. Let’s read in detail.

Is Neil Tennant Married?

According to the sources, Neil Tennant is a British musician. He is a very popular English singer, songwriter, and music journalist. He is also a member of the Pet Shop Boys. It was formed with Chris Lowe in 1981. He was born on July 10, 1954. He grew up in North Shields. He has two younger brothers and an older sister. He played cello and guitar at his school. He played a Dust song in a folk music group at the age of 16. He completed his high school at St Cuthbert’s Grammer School. He also got many awards for his excellent performance.

As per reports, his fans are searching for his marriage. His marriage news went viral on social media platforms. People have very eager to know this news. Nowadays, you can find all important news on the social media platform. Now, we are discussing that he is not married. After, finding all data that he is not married. Neil Tennant is not married yet, he is still single. Further, he is not dating anyone. The rumors of his marriage are not true. This news is only spread by his fans on the social media platform. But, he was in a relationship with Chris Lowe in a few years ago.

While, both the star dated each other for almost 30 years. Now, it is clear that this time Neil Tennant is not married. Further, Chris Lown’s full name is Christopher Sean Lowe. He is an English musician, singer, and songwriter. He was born on October 4, 1959. He is currently, 63 years old. He attended Arnold School. He also performed with Neil Tennant in 1981. Neil Tennant is 67 years old. As per reports, his father was a sales representative. His elder sister’s name is Susan. If we get any other information about this news we will update you on the same site.