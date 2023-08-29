Is Nonna Pia Dead or Still Alive? TikTok Star Grandmother Nonna Pia Death Hoax Rumours

In this article, we will talk about a viral TikTok grandmother. Rumors are coming that Nonna Pia is no more. Her fans want to know that she is still alive or dead. The grandmother is a beautiful and talented Italian from New Jersey. Her death rumors are coming that she is no more. Her passing news made her fans in shocked. There are many questions that have been raised. People are eager to know whether she is still alive or dead and want to know her age. This article, helps you to learn about the recent viral news. Let’s discuss in detail the recent viral news.

According to the sources, rumors are coming that a very well-known TikTok star grandmother Nonna Pia is no more. Before talking about her death rumors let’s take a look at her profile. As per the sources, the TikTok grandma is also known as Nonna Pia. Basically, the grandma shares family recipes with the help of her grandson. Botn is famous on TikTok. Their unique creativity and skills made people happy. The grandma is from New Jersey. She mostly shares Italian recipes on TikTok. There are millions of views and likes on her TikTok account. More information is mentioned below.

Is Nonna Pia Dead or Still Alive?

Her death rumors made headlines on the internet. If we talk about her death rumors she is still alive. Her death rumors which were made on the internet are totally fake. There are many sites available which are showing her false death news. Further, the grandma is 86 years old and living her life peacefully. The grandma is still alive and fit. Her grandson’s name is Antonio who is 25 years old. Both the grandson and grandma gained 2.9 million followers on their TikTok account. Nonna Pia is a very famous social media personality. Scroll down the page and learn in detail.

Moreover, Nonna Pia’s connection with her fans is very incredible. She made her name with her excellent cooking skills. But, her fake demise news made her fans in shock. Not only this, but they have also a YouTube channel where they gained thousands of subscribers. Basically, they are from the United States but living in Italy. Grandma’s education information is unknown at this time. Nonna Pia was born on April 20, 1937. Her TikTok journey began in n 2020. Her videos take storms on TikTok. She became a significant figure on social media platforms. Keep following the Dekh News for more viral.