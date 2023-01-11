Is O.J. Simpson Dead or Alive? American former Football Player O.J. Simpson Death Hoax

O.J. Simpson, who is an American former football player has become a part of the death rumors that have been circulating on social media for the last few days. Many fans of O.J. Simpson got worried after finding out about these rumors on social media. Since the news of his death rumors started to appear on Facebook, his fans are trying to know the details behind it and want to know where it started to grow up. Well, we are trying to get more updates here so, keep reading this article and get the latest updates related to O.J. Simpson.

Not only this but the Buffalo Bulls’ running back has become some more rumors in the last few months. According to the sources, O.J Simpson denies being the father of Khloe Kardashian and hooking up with Kris Jenner. With this, some of the rumors started to appear that he was the murderer behind her death. A 74-year-old, Orenthal Former football player faced several charges on social media by fans around the world. Now, another controversy has come in front of him that his death rumors have been circulating on the Internet. Let’s find out the reality behind this.

Is O.J. Simpson Dead or Alive?

According to the sources, the post reads,” R.I.P. O.J. Simpson” has received more than one million likes and after this, the rumors started to begin that the football player has reportedly died on Monday. Those who read the news related to football players’ passing were described as,” At about 11 a.m. ET on Monday (January 09, 2023), our beloved footballer O. J. Simpson passed away. O. J. Simpson was born on July 9, 1947, in San Francisco.

He will be missed but not forgotten. Please show your sympathy and condolences by commenting on and liking this page” After reading this fake post on social media, a 75-year-old footballer’s fan began posting condolences and tribute messages on Facebook. The fake death of the footballer made everyone go crazy on social media.

Those who understood the fraudulent message reported this while others began to share their condolences. As per the report, O.J. Simpson is well after released by the Nevada parole board following his conviction charges of armed robbery. Due to his good behavior, he was released. Being a part of the football community, O.J. Simpson had made his country proud with his amazing game skills and won several achievements. Stay tuned with us to know more latest updates.