Is Odelya Halevi Engaged? Law & Order Star Odelya Halevi Announces Engagement, Fiance

Odelya Halevi is a well-known personality in the television world. In this article, we are going to talk about Odelya Halevi. Rumors are coming that Odelya Halevi is engaged. Her fans are surprised after hearing her engagement news. Now, her fans want to know who is her fiance. People have many quarries regarding this news. Currently, her engagement news is on the top of the social media headlines and becoming a hot topic on the internet. This article, help you to learn recent viral news. If you are interested to know complete information regarding this, go through the page. Let’s discuss it in detail.

According to the sources, rumors are coming that Odelya is Engaged to her lifetime boyfriend. Her fans want to know whether it is true or not. Before talking about her recent viral news let’s take a look at her profile. Odelya Halevi is a popular Israeli actress. Born on February 12, 1989. She played a role in the American drama series Law and Order. Halevi played the Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun’s role in the Law & Order series. She gained massive popularity after appearing in the American Drama series. Not only this she also worked in the American TV series ” Good Trouble” where she played Angelica’s role.

Is Odelya Halevi Engaged?

She made her name in various shows such as Mike & Molly, New Girl, MacGyver, and Why Women Kill. Halevi also got many awards for her excellent performance. She is the second oldest child in her family. Her parents are teachers. Completed her high school education at an Orthodox girls’ school. When she was 19, completed her Mandatory military service in the Israeli Defence Force. She moved to Los Angeles to make her career in the acting world. If you are searching whether she is engaged or not let us tell you that it is true she recently, engaged.

The actress recently announced her engagement news. Her fiance’s name is Aaron Mazor. Aaron Mazor is Halevi’s longtime boyfriend. She shared the beautiful pictures on her social media platform. She announced the wonderful; news of her engagement to her boyfriend Aaron Mazor. In the beautiful photos, she shows off her sparkly ring to the camera. Both couples look beautiful in the picture and create a buzz among the people. Aaron Mazor is a New York City-based real estate agent. People are sharing their best with the new couple. Keep following the Dekh news for more viral news.