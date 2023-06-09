Is Paige Spiranac Considering to ‘Delete Social Media Forever’? Here’s The Reason

Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

Paige Spiranac, the renowned golf influencer, and social media sensation, has contemplated the idea of bidding farewell to her thriving online presence and gracefully exiting the digital realm. Despite amassing an impressive following of 3.7 million on Instagram and 1.5 million on TikTok after transitioning from professional golf to building her social media empire, Spiranac envisions a life without the virtual spotlight and believes she would fare just as well. Having left her professional golf career behind, Spiranac now sustains herself through a combination of creating and sharing video and photo content, along with hosting her podcast. Remarkably, her podcast garners more followers than even the esteemed Tiger Woods.

Is Paige Spiranac Considering to ‘Delete Social Media Forever’?

During a comprehensive interview with Golf Digest, Spiranac briefly reflected on the notion of leading a life devoid of social media, despite her remarkable success in that very realm. Spiranac stated, “I could delete my social media forever delete it all and ride off into the sunset. I love what I do because it’s so ridiculous. I want to make people happy. Basically, I want to be a breath of fresh air within this timeline of s**t.”In the interview, Spiranac disclosed that she earned over $100,000 by posing topless underneath a green Masters-style jacket and subsequently selling the image on towels. She expressed a newfound sense of unapologetic confidence while capturing the snapshot before the tournament, emphasizing her determination to continue pursuing her desires.

