Is Paul Mescal Gay? Who is Paul Mescal? Check Sexuality Wiki-Bio Images

Paul Mescal is now gathering so much attention on social media pages from recent times. There is a rumor also coming forward that he is gay and many other rumors are also flowing on the internet related to him. It is also shared that he has been romantically connected to Phoebe Bridgers. He is an Irish actor who has worked in multiple films and generated a large number of fans around the world. Lots of people are hitting search engines to know more about themselves such as who is he, why is he getting popularity, his family, and more.

Recently, a rumor has gone viral that Paul is gay and this news creates confusion among his fans. Let us clarify that he is not gay, despite these rumors that are flowing on the internet sites. The rumors about his sexuality stem from his involvement in a gay romance novel adaption with the title of “The History of Sound”. Rumors related to him are running on the top of the internet and these rumors are based on fictional portrayals rather than Mescal’s real-life orientation. In “The History of Sound”, he played a role alongside Josh O’Connor. Our sources confirmed that he is not gay, it was just a rumor and it is confirmed it’s fake.

Is Paul Mescal Gay?

Paul Mescal was born on 2 February 1996 in Maynooth, County Kildare, Ireland and he is currently 27 years old. He became popular as an Irish actor and now lots of people are coming to the fan list of him. Meanwhile, he has a large number of fans around the world. He completed his acting education at The Lir Academy and also performed in Dublin theatres. His love journey has been a subject of fame. He entered into a relationship with American singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers in mid-2020. It is said that he is still in a relationship with her and she is also a popular personality on social media and has around 2.7 million followers on her Instagram account.

In our everyday life, lots of rumors come out that defame popular personalities. Similarly, this rumor was made just to defame him but we are clear above in this article that it was fake news. These kinds of rumors are shared and uploaded by social media users to get popularity and attention. There is not much coming out related to him. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to get more articles.